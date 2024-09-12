Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.