Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,331 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 764,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 110,801 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 561,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 407,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,741 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 221,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

