FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Terri Rhodes Purchases 30,000 Shares

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider Terri Rhodes acquired 30,000 shares of FINEOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$41,100.00 ($27,400.00).
FINEOS Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
FINEOS Company Profile
