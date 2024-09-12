Financial Review: FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) vs. Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote -36.20% -115.06% -26.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Akso Health Group and FiscalNote”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $2.41 million 9.97 -$9.46 million N/A N/A FiscalNote $129.63 million 1.30 -$115.46 million ($0.36) -3.47

Akso Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FiscalNote.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akso Health Group and FiscalNote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote 0 2 2 0 2.50

FiscalNote has a consensus price target of $2.68, suggesting a potential upside of 114.67%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Summary

FiscalNote beats Akso Health Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

