Financial Contrast: NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV)

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NETSTREIT and Modiv Industrial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $137.21 million 9.15 $6.84 million $0.09 190.06 Modiv Industrial $48.03 million 3.25 -$6.61 million ($0.47) -35.13

NETSTREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. NETSTREIT pays out 933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv Industrial pays out -244.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 3.32% 0.39% 0.25% Modiv Industrial -3.71% -0.78% -0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NETSTREIT and Modiv Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 1 4 5 1 2.55 Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00

NETSTREIT presently has a consensus target price of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Modiv Industrial has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.02%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Risk and Volatility

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NETSTREIT beats Modiv Industrial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

