Financial Alternatives Inc Sells 2,142 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Financial Alternatives Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 124,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 65,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 155,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

