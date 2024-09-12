FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 2,983 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 2,983 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $18,464.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,680.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
FIGS Price Performance
Shares of FIGS opened at $5.33 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $907.32 million, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS
Institutional Trading of FIGS
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after buying an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $12,152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 318.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 1,153,481 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,145,000 after buying an additional 516,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.