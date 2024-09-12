FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 2,983 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 2,983 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $18,464.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,680.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.33 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $907.32 million, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after buying an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $12,152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 318.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 1,153,481 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,145,000 after buying an additional 516,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

