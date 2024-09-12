Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.57% of Fidus Investment worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 58,768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 600,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 82,049 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.40. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

