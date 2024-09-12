Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after buying an additional 672,872 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,774,000 after buying an additional 111,480 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after buying an additional 65,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after buying an additional 628,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,357,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

