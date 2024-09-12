Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $432.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002425 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

