Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $136.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $109.70 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $432.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.