Extra Space Storage Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $176.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $179.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after purchasing an additional 810,158 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,824,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after buying an additional 473,559 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,323 shares of company stock worth $1,994,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.