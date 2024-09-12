Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $668,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

