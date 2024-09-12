ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,188,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,518,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,136,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

