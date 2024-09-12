Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.42

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 278414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday.

Evolus Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 2,477,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Evolus by 5,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 930,566 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $11,628,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 84.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 405,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 185,532 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

