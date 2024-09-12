Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

EVBG opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 617,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 183,471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 2,591.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 437,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

