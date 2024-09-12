ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of SMHB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.91. 4,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,794. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
