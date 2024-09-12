Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $282.40 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $282.40 billion and $13.93 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,346.86 or 0.04066735 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00041010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,330,374 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

