Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.85

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.85 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 292939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.91.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.96. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 53,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,868,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

