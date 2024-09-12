Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERO. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$26.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.42.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 4.7328244 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total transaction of C$281,053.00. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

