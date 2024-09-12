Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,583,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,348,370.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $14,916,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70.

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

CVNA traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.68. 3,023,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $63,767,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

