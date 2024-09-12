Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.59 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $55.59 million and $270,257.69 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,070.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.86 or 0.00573188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00108146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00297905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00031907 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00083814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,409,300 coins and its circulating supply is 77,409,636 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

