ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0038

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $4.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009336 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.24 or 0.99973912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00378049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

