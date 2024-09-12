Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

HAIN opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

