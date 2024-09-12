Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aura Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Dhankher anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aura Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AURA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AURA stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $449.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,317,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,596,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 194.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 327,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

