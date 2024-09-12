Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.95. 505,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,815,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Equinox Gold Stock Up 8.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.31.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
