Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.95. 505,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,815,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $9,111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 341,632 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 340,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

