Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.24

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 1175761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $25.80 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQNR

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.