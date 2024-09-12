Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $859.49 and last traded at $858.03. Approximately 116,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 546,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $831.80.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.71.

The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $806.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after buying an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $187,089,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

