EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB stock opened at C$99.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.73. EQB has a 1 year low of C$66.41 and a 1 year high of C$99.75.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.00 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities analysts expect that EQB will post 12.5994695 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQB shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark reduced their price target on EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.56.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

