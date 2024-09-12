EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
EQB Stock Performance
EQB stock opened at C$99.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.73. EQB has a 1 year low of C$66.41 and a 1 year high of C$99.75.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.00 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities analysts expect that EQB will post 12.5994695 earnings per share for the current year.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
