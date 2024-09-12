Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Director Mona Chetan Patel Purchases 4,000 Shares

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) Director Mona Chetan Patel bought 4,000 shares of Envoy Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mona Chetan Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Mona Chetan Patel bought 1,000 shares of Envoy Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,200.00.

Envoy Medical Stock Up 2.8 %

Envoy Medical stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Envoy Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

Envoy Medical ( NASDAQ:COCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Envoy Medical, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envoy Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envoy Medical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

