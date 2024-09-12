Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Acquires A$55,100.00 in Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Bland acquired 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,100.00 ($36,733.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells environmental management technology solutions. It offers EVS Industrial, an environmental management software; EVS Water, a water treatment software; EVS Aviation, an airport environmental management software; and EVS IoT, a real-time environmental monitoring device.

