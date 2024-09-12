Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0687

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $474,813.54 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00040863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,790,000 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.