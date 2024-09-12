Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.