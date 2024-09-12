Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.
About Endeavour Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Banking Stocks Slide: Where to Invest Instead
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analysts Recommend These 3 Sector ETFs for Long-Term Growth
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.