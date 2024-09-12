EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 3,011.9% in August

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a growth of 3,011.9% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
EML Payments Price Performance
EML Payments stock remained flat at $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. EML Payments has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.79.
EML Payments Company Profile
