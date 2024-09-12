ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.00 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $35,489.71 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009585 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,191.46 or 0.99942877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10100891 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $73,195.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.