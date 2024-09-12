Elastos (ELA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $46.43 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Elastos has a market cap of $46.43 million and $1.81 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,667,154 coins and its circulating supply is 22,263,660 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

