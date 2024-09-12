eCash (XEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $625.54 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, eCash has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $625.54 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,799.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.41 or 0.00578154 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00034161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00083863 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,755,879,673,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,755,889,048,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

