ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Down 4%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 2,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 116,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

ECARX Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.