Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.50

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 47982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

Ebiquity Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.13.

About Ebiquity

(Get Free Report)

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.