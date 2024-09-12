Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
