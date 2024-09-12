Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Earlyworks Price Performance
NASDAQ ELWS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. Earlyworks has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
About Earlyworks
