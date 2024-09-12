Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Earlyworks Price Performance

NASDAQ ELWS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. Earlyworks has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

