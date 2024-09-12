Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $311.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.78.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

