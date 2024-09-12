Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $4.22 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $117.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile
RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.
