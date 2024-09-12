Eagle Strategies LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after buying an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $370.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.24. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

