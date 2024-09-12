Eagle Strategies LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VYM opened at $124.20 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.92.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

