Eagle Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 924.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPHQ opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.