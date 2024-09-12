Eagle Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,279,000 after buying an additional 110,734 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $118,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,635 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

