Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,592 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Free Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

