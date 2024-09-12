Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 239.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $89.36 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

