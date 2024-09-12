Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 699 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $17,461.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,640,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,117.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $34,569.30.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $77,569.53.

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $117,038.22.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ACR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 100.49 and a quick ratio of 100.49. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $580,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

